ICICI Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 8.5% YoY; NII up 8.4% YoY to ₹22,979 crore

ICICI Bank, on Saturday, 18 April, announced its standalone profit for Q4FY26 rose by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,701.68 crore, compared with a profit of ₹12,629.58 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the bank's profit jumped 21% from ₹11,317.86 crore in Q3FY26.

On a sequential basis, the bank's profit jumped 21% from ₹11,317.86 crore in Q3FY26.

ICICI Bank's total standalone income for the March quarter stood at ₹50,584.38 crore, up 1.8% YoY from ₹49,690.87 crore in Q4FY25. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), standalone income rose by 2.5% from ₹49,334 crore in Q3FY26.

ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 8.4% YoY to ₹22,979 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹21,193 crore in Q4FY25.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.32% in the quarter under review compared to 4.30% in Q3FY26. The net interest margin in FY26 was 4.32%, similar to FY25.

Core operating profit increased by 5.1% year-on-year to ₹ 18,305 crore from ₹17,425 crore in Q4FY25.

Non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 5.6% year-on-year to ₹7,415 crore from ₹7,021 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses increased by 12% YoY to ₹12,089 crore from ₹10,789 crore in Q4FY25.

The bank reported a treasury loss of ₹106 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to a loss of ₹157 crore in Q3FY26 and a gain of ₹239 crore in Q4FY25.

Provisions, excluding provision for tax, decreased to ₹96 crore in Q4 from ₹891 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs.

The banks said as of March 31, 2026, they held a contingency provision of ₹13,100 crore, the same as at the end of the December quarter of FY26 and the March quarter of FY25.

"At March 31, 2026, the Bank continued to hold contingency provision of ₹13,100 crore, and additional standard asset provision of ₹1,283 crore made in Q3FY26 as directed by RBI in respect of the agricultural priority sector portfolio," ICICI Bank said.

For the entire financial year 205-26, profit after tax increased by 6.2% year-on-year to ₹50,147 crore from ₹ 47,227 crore in FY25.

ICICI Bank's credit growth The bank's total advances grew by 15.8% year-on-year and 6% QoQ, standing at ₹15,53,893 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 9.5% YoY and 4.2% sequentially, and comprised 50.4% of the total loan portfolio at 31 March 2026.

Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 41.7% of the total portfolio at the end of FY26, said the bank.

ICICI Bank's business banking portfolio grew by 24.4% YoY and 7.6% QoQ. The rural portfolio grew by 25.6% YoY and 18.0% sequentially, while the domestic corporate portfolio grew by 9.3% YoY and 3.1% QoQ.

ICICI Bank said its domestic advances grew by 15.3% year-on-year and 5.6% sequentially.

ICICI Bank's deposit growth ICICI Bank's total deposits increased by 11.4% year-on-year and 8.1% sequentially, standing at ₹17,94,625 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Average current and savings account deposits increased by 11.3% YoY and 2.7% QoQ in Q4FY26.

"With the addition of 126 branches during Q4FY26 and 528 branches in FY26, the bank had a network of 7,511 branches and 12,087 ATMs and cash recycling machines at 31 March 2026," ICICI Bank said.

ICICI Bank's asset quality According to ICICI Bank's exchange filing, its gross NPA ratio was 1.40% at 31 March 2026 compared to 1.53% at 31 December 2025 and 1.67% at 31 March 2025.

Net NPA ratio was 0.33% by the end of the financial year, compared to 0.37% by the end of the December quarter and 0.39% by the end of March 2025.

"The gross NPA additions were ₹4,242 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹5,142 crore YoY. The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,768 crore in Q4FY26. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 75.8% at 31 March 2026," ICICI Bank said.

"At 31 March 2026, the bank holds total provisions, other than specific provisions on fund-based outstanding to borrowers classified as non-performing, amounting to ₹22,710 crore or 1.5% of loans," said the bank.

The bank said its total capital adequacy ratio by the end of the financial year was 17.18%, and the CET-1 ratio was 16.35% after reckoning the impact of the proposed dividend compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

Additional announcements Along with the quarterly and annual earnings, the bank announced that its board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share for FY26. The declaration and payment of dividends are subject to requisite approvals.

The bank's board also approved the fundraising proposal through the issuance of debt securities, including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets up to an overall limit of ₹250 billion, and through private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets up to $1.50 billion for a period of one year.