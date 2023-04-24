ICICI Bank Q4 results: Brokerages give this rating post earnings

For the quarter that ended in March (Q4FY23), ICICI Bank Ltd reported an increase in its consolidated net profit by nearly 28% on year to ₹9,852.70 crore. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender recorded an increase in net profit of about 30%, or ₹9,121.87 crore, for the March quarter.

The private players total income grew to ₹36,108.88 crore in Q4FY23 from ₹27,412.32 crore in the same quarter last year, while its overall expenses increased to ₹22,282.50 crore from ₹17,119.38 crore.

The company's overall provisions grew to ₹1,619.80 crore from ₹1,068.95 crore year-on-year, while they decreased from ₹2,257.44 crore sequentially. As of March 31, 2023, the percentage of gross non-performing assets in all loans was 2.81%, down from 3.60% a year earlier and 3.07% a quarter earlier.

On Monday's trading session, the stock closed 2.31% higher at ₹904.65 per share. The stock gained 34.92% from 52-week low of 670 recorded on June 17, 2022. The stock price rose 18.7% and outperformed its sector by 3.7% in the past year.

According to technical analysts, last week the stock was down, but post result the stock prices have started on a positive note. They expect this positive momentum to continue up to 930-level and beyond in the near term, and 880 - 870 is support.

Let's take a look at what the brokerages are saying about ICICI Bank's Q4FY23 earnings.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The private lender reportedly provided flawless financial results for the thirteenth consecutive quarter, according to the brokerage. The bank is well-positioned to beat peers even in the future, believes the brokerage, thanks to a strong deposit franchise and digital leadership. The brokerage has revised target price to ₹1,180 and reiterates ‘buy’ rating on the stock and considers to its top pick list.

"ICICI reported strong, high quality earnings yet again. Core Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) excluding one-offs grew 40% year-on-year (YoY)/9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) driven by higher net interest margin (NIM) and fees which offset higher operational expenditure (opex) and lower dividend.

Loans/deposits grew 5% QoQ while NIM rose by a strong 25 basis points QoQ leading to strong net interest income (NII) growth of 7% QoQ/40% YoY. NII beat Bloomberg consensus by 3%. Opex grew sharply by 27% YoY/9% QoQ as the bank provided more for retiral benefits. Return on assets (RoA) improved to 2.3% from 2.2% QoQ," said the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal

In 4QFY23, ICICI Bank reported another good quarter, supported by robust NII/Core PPoP growth and well controlled provisions. The bank's strong asset quality enabled this to be done even with the inclusion of provisions for NPAs and contingencies. The consistent combination of a high-yielding portfolio and a low-cost liabilities franchise is causing NII to rise steadily, expanding the margin to 4.9%, believes the brokerage.

"The bank is seeing a strong recovery across segments, while asset quality trends remain healthy with industry-best provision coverage ratio (PCR) at about 83%. The additional Covid-related provision buffer (1.3% of loans) provides further comfort. We estimate the bank to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.2%/17.6% in FY25. We reiterate our 'buy' rating with target price of ₹1,150," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities

According to the brokerage's report, ICICI Bank recorded strong year-over-year earnings growth of around 30%, supported by an increase in operating profit of almost 35%.

"NIM expanded 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter to about 5%. Loan growth was robust at ~20% yoy and asset-quality ratios continued to show improvement. We would see pressure in NIM from hereon, as it stands above normalised levels. However, the bank is a solid franchise to own. Maintain 'buy' with an unchanged fair value of ₹1,070. ICICI Bank remains one of our top picks," said the brokerage.

Emkay Global Financial Services

Given its exceptional financial performance, top-management stability and reliability, and substantial capital and provision buffers, ICICI continues to be the brokerage's preferred choice in the banking sector. The brokerage has kept a 'buy' recommendation on the company and set a target price of ₹1,250 per share.

"We expect the bank to deliver the best-ever RoA/RoE of 2.0-2.2%/17-18% over FY24-26E, led by structurally strong margins and, thus, core profitability, while the contingent buffer will protect P&L from any asset-quality bumps. The recent RBI’s approval to HDFC to increase its stake in the insurance business should takeout stake sale overhang on ICICI Lombard as well," said the brokerage.