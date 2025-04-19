ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% to ₹12,629 crore, NII up 11% YoY; Dividend declared

ICICI Bank, in its Jan-Mar quarter, recorded an 18% rise in net profits to 12,629 crore. The company also announced a dividend issue of 11 per share. Shares closed higher ahead of the results announcement. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Apr 2025, 04:07 PM IST
ICICI Bank announced its January to December quarter results on Saturday, April 19.
ICICI Bank announced its January to December quarter results on Saturday, April 19. (Reuters)

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: India's second-largest private bank, ICICI Bank, announced its Janaury to March quarter results on Saturday, April 19. The company recorded an 18 per cent rise in net profits to 12,629.58 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal, compared to 10,707,53 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The institutional lender's interest income rose 11.8 per cent to 42,430.80 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to 37,948.36 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

According to the BSE filing, ICICI Bank's Gross NPAs dropped 49 basis points to 1.67 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared to 2.16 per cent in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

The Net NPAs for the bank also dropped 3 basis points to 0.39 per cent in the January to March quarter of the 2025 fiscal, compared to 0.42 per cent in the same quarter the previous financial year. 

ICICI Bank's provision for bad loans increased nearly 24 per cent to 890.70 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, compared with 718.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Banks generally increase or reduce their allocations to provisions according to their estimates of a rise or fall in bad loans for the upcoming quarter.

ICICI Bank Dividend

ICICI Bank also announced a dividend issue of 11 per equity share with a face value of 2 apiece. The dividend issue is set to be approved, and the record date will be announced at the bank's next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Board recommended a dividend of 11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share of face value of 2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid after the same is approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank,” said ICICI Bank in the BSE filing. 

ICICI Bank Share Price

ICICI Bank shares closed 3.68 per cent higher at 1,406.65 after Thursday's stock market close, compared to 1,356.75 at the previous market close. The Indian stock markets remained shut for operations on April 18, on account of the Good Friday holiday.

ICICI Bank shares have given stock market investors more than 274 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 31.83 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 9.61 per cent in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

