ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: Net profit to rise over 10% YoY on loan growth, NII growth seen 9% YoY. ICICI Bank’s core net interest income rose by 9.5 per cent YoY to ₹20,048 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 (Q2FY25), driven by a 15.7 per cent expansion in its domestic loan portfolio.

The net interest margin was lower at 4.27 per cent, down from 4.53 per cent a year earlier, as interest-earning asset (IEA) yields softened to 9.20 per cent. The bank's non-interest income grew 10.8 per cent to ₹6,496 crore in the September quarter, primarily fueled by a 13.3 per cent rise in fee income, which reached ₹5,894 crore. The bank's core operating profit grew by 12.1 per cent YoY to ₹16,043 crore in Q2 from ₹14,314 crore in Q2FY24.