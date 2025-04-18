ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: Net profit to rise over 10% YoY on loan growth, NII growth seen 9% YoY

  ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: India's second-largest private lender's net profit to rise over 10% on loan growth

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Apr 2025, 10:21 PM IST
In June 2023, ICICI Securities proposed to delist from the public markets and become a 100% subsidiary of parent ICICI Bank. Investors will vote on the resolution between 22 and 26 March, before a meeting on 27 March 2024. (Photo: Reuters)
In June 2023, ICICI Securities proposed to delist from the public markets and become a 100% subsidiary of parent ICICI Bank. Investors will vote on the resolution between 22 and 26 March, before a meeting on 27 March 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: Net profit to rise over 10% YoY on loan growth, NII growth seen 9% YoY. ICICI Bank’s core net interest income rose by 9.5 per cent YoY to 20,048 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 (Q2FY25), driven by a 15.7 per cent expansion in its domestic loan portfolio.

 The net interest margin was lower at 4.27 per cent, down from 4.53 per cent a year earlier, as interest-earning asset (IEA) yields softened to 9.20 per cent. The bank's non-interest income grew 10.8 per cent to 6,496 crore in the September quarter, primarily fueled by a 13.3 per cent rise in fee income, which reached 5,894 crore. The bank's core operating profit grew by 12.1 per cent YoY to 16,043 crore in Q2 from 14,314 crore in Q2FY24.

The bank's profit after tax climbed 14.5 per cent YoY, reaching 11,746 crore compared to 10,261 crore in Q2 FY24. In terms of asset quality, the gross NPA ratio improved to 1.97 per cent as of September 30, 2024, down from 2.15 per cent at the end of the previous quarter, while the net NPA ratio slightly declined to 0.42 per cent from 0.43 per cent.

