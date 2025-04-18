ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: Net profit to rise over 10% YoY on loan growth, NII growth seen 9% YoY. ICICI Bank’s core net interest income rose by 9.5 per cent YoY to ₹20,048 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 (Q2FY25), driven by a 15.7 per cent expansion in its domestic loan portfolio.

The net interest margin was lower at 4.27 per cent, down from 4.53 per cent a year earlier, as interest-earning asset (IEA) yields softened to 9.20 per cent. The bank's non-interest income grew 10.8 per cent to ₹6,496 crore in the September quarter, primarily fueled by a 13.3 per cent rise in fee income, which reached ₹5,894 crore. The bank's core operating profit grew by 12.1 per cent YoY to ₹16,043 crore in Q2 from ₹14,314 crore in Q2FY24.

The bank's profit after tax climbed 14.5 per cent YoY, reaching ₹11,746 crore compared to ₹10,261 crore in Q2 FY24. In terms of asset quality, the gross NPA ratio improved to 1.97 per cent as of September 30, 2024, down from 2.15 per cent at the end of the previous quarter, while the net NPA ratio slightly declined to 0.42 per cent from 0.43 per cent.