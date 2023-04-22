ICICI Bank Q4FY23 results: PAT rises by 30% to ₹9,122 Cr, NII grew by 40.2%3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- ICICI Bank results:
ICICI Bank has declared its Q4FY23 earnings today. The bank recorded a consolidated net income of ₹53,922.75 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 25.88% YoY from ₹42,834.06 Cr during Q4FY22. ICICI Bank said its net expenses stood at ₹38,716.56 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹31,306.02 Cr during the same quarter of the previous financial year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×