ICICI Bank Q4FY23 results: PAT rises by 30% to 9,122 Cr, NII grew by 40.2%

ICICI Bank said its Board of Directors have approved “Fund raising by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of nonconvertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹250.00 billion by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto USD 1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board. The Board also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits prescribed under applicable law."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}