ICICI Bank raises 5,000 Cr via AAA rated bonds.

ICICI Bank said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on April 23, 2022, had approved fund raising through issuance of debt securities. Pursuant to the same, the Bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to ₹5,000.00 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being December 12, 2022. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029). There are no special rights/ privileges attached to the bonds."