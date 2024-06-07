ICICI Bank, SBI, Federal Bank and more: Axis Securities lists top 6 bank, NBFC picks post Q4 results; check full list
Axis Securities picks ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank as top banking choices post Q4FY24 results.
Brokerage house Axis Securities has picked ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank as its top banking picks post the March quarter (Q4FY24) results; and recommended CreditAccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Investment as top NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) to pick.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started