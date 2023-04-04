ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Finance, and 2 other stocks are top picks in largecaps for April5 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM IST
- For April 2023, which is also the first month of FY24, Axis has selected seven large-cap stocks. These include some biggies like SBI, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra among others.
The FY23 was not a smooth sail for Indian markets owing to extreme volatility and high valuation. However, amidst all the bittersweet sentiment in equities, Axis Securities' top picks basket has managed to outperform the Nifty 50 benchmark significantly. That being said, the brokerage continues to take a thematic approach in its top picks selection. For April 2023, which is also the first month of FY24, Axis has selected a total of seven large-cap stocks as its top pick. These include some biggies like SBI, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra among others.
