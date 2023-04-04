The FY23 was not a smooth sail for Indian markets owing to extreme volatility and high valuation. However, amidst all the bittersweet sentiment in equities, Axis Securities' top picks basket has managed to outperform the Nifty 50 benchmark significantly. That being said, the brokerage continues to take a thematic approach in its top picks selection. For April 2023, which is also the first month of FY24, Axis has selected a total of seven large-cap stocks as its top pick. These include some biggies like SBI, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra among others.

As per the latest report, the Axis Top Picks basket outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 by a significant margin with its impressive return of 9.7% in FY23. The 50-scrip benchmark saw a decline of 0.6% in the same period.

Brokerage's note said," the basket, however, reported a flattish return (-0.3%) in a highly volatile Mar’23 which witnessed a rather mixed performance across sectoral, market cap, and style indices, indicating an underlying change in the market positioning. Nonetheless, the basket has delivered an astounding return of 149% since its inception (May 20) which stands significantly higher than the 87% returns delivered by NIFTY 50 over the same period. Keeping this in view, we continue to believe in our thematic approach to Top Picks selection."

Going ahead, Axis believes that the macro and the upcoming earnings season will drive the market direction moving forward and hence Q4FY23 earnings remain critical at this juncture. Corporate commentaries on the FY24 demand outlook and the margin recovery will be keenly watched by the street. Furthermore, rural recovery would also remain a focus area for the street. In view of the increased cost of capital in the last one year, upgrades & downgrades as well as corporate commentaries on the demand and margins front will be key monitorables during the quarter.

It added, the market is likely to react on either side based on the quarterly results and commentaries thereon.

Here is the list of seven top picks in the large-caps basket for Axis Securities.

1. ICICI Bank (Buy for TP of 1,150 per share):

The lender is a star performer in its segment. The bank has been outperforming its peers and has been firing on all cylinders. ICICI Bank has ticked most boxes on growth, margins, and asset quality. Higher loan growth, improving operating profits, and a strong provision buffer coupled with a strong deposit franchise will help the bank achieve ROAE/ROAA expansion over FY23-25E. The bank is seen to be on a comfortable footing in terms of valuation.

2. Tech Mahindra (Buy for TP of ₹1,300/share):

The brokerage believes that the company has a superior services mix and multiple long-term contracts that are well-spread across the verticals, reducing its dependency on any one vertical. It expects healthy tractions in Communications and Enterprise verticals which will greatly accelerate the company’s revenue growth moving forward.

3. Maruti Suzuki (Buy for TP of ₹9,760 per share):

The auto giant expects to outpace the industry growth rate; Good order booking for newly launched Jimy and Fronx; Hedged for Dollar, Yen exposure for FY23. A strong order book and a higher share of premium SUVs in the sales mix will drive revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth in FY23-25.

4. State Bank of India (Buy for TP of ₹750 per share):

In the public sector banks, SBI continues to be the best play on the gradual recovery of the Indian economy on account of its healthy PCR, robust capitalization, strong liability franchise, and improved asset quality outlook. The brokerage believes that normalization in credit costs and improved growth outlook should lead to double-digit ROEs of ~16% over FY23-25E.

5. Infosys (Buy for TP of ₹1,800 per share):

The company's management has guided double-digit growth in FY23 in the backdrop of robust deal wins. Additionally, higher offshoring, better utilization, and lower attrition are likely to expand the company’s operating margin moving forward.

6. Bajaj Finance (Buy for TP of ₹7,400 per share):

This NBFC's digital initiatives and business transformation are key positives and are currently progressing well with sequential improvement visible across metrics. With the digital transformation journey likely to be completed by FY23, Axis Securities believe it should contribute meaningfully to the overall growth. Also, the brokerage believes the marginal compression in NIMs will be offset by improved fee income, improving Opex ratios, and stable credit costs, thereby enabling BAF to deliver superior return ratios moving forward.

7. ITC (Buy for TP of ₹460 per share):

Brokerage believes that the narrative around the ITC is getting stronger as all its businesses are on right track – 1) Stable cigarette volume growth led by market share gains and new product launches; 2) FMCG business reaching the inflection point as its EBIT margins expected to inch up from 7.7% in FY22 and would be driven by – the ramp up in the outlet coverage, effective implementation of the WIMI strategy, driving premiumization, leveraging technology on demand and supply side; and moderation of raw material input cost; 3) Strong and stable growth in hotels as travel, wedding, and corporate activities pick up; 4) Stedy and decent performance in paperboard and agri-business witnessed in last few quarters. Moreover, reasonable valuation among the entire FMCG pack provides a huge margin of safety.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

