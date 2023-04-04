Going ahead, Axis believes that the macro and the upcoming earnings season will drive the market direction moving forward and hence Q4FY23 earnings remain critical at this juncture. Corporate commentaries on the FY24 demand outlook and the margin recovery will be keenly watched by the street. Furthermore, rural recovery would also remain a focus area for the street. In view of the increased cost of capital in the last one year, upgrades & downgrades as well as corporate commentaries on the demand and margins front will be key monitorables during the quarter.