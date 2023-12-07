ICICI Bank, SBI, Maruti among top 16 picks by Axis Securities. Rolls over base case Nifty target to Dec’24 at 23000.
Stocks to Buy- ICICI Bank, Maruti, SBI, Lupin , Federal Bank, Varun Beverages, TVS Motors, Bharti Airtel, PNC infra, ITC, Relaxo Footwears, CIE Automotive India, Bank of Baroda, Westlife Foodworld, CreditAccess Grameen, JTL Industries are the top 16 stock picks of Axis Securities
