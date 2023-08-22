ICICI Bank, SBI, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank among top picks by Axis Securities in banking sector; check details3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Axis Securities believes that banks would continue to deliver healthy earnings growth, but the pace would decelerate sharply vis-à-vis FY23. ICICI Bank, SBI, Federal Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are top picks by Axis Securities in the banking sector.
The Indian banks delivered stellar performance in the first quarter of FY24, with many state-run lenders registering over 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message