Shares of ICICI Bank were down -0.59% at 11:36 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded -0.59% lower at ₹354.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,29,582.05 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.30% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, HDFCBANK fell 1.35%, and BANKBARODA rose 0.81%.

At day's low, ICICI Bank shares fell as much as -0.69% to ₹354.20, after opening at ₹355.40. ICICI Bank shares had closed at ₹356.65 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹354.20 to ₹363.00 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹285.70 to ₹372.95 while in the last week, between ₹320.00 to ₹372.95. 8.32 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹19188.68 crore and profits of ₹1221.36 crore.

