ICICI Bank share price gains after better than estimated Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?
ICICI Bank reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the second quarter of FY24. The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹18,308 crore and net interest margin (NIM) rose to 4.53% in Q2FY24 from 4.31%, YoY.
ICICI Bank share price gained over a percent on Monday after the private sector lender reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. ICICI Bank share price gained as much as 1.32% to ₹944.80 apiece on the BSE.
