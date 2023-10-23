ICICI Bank share price gained over a percent on Monday after the private sector lender reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. ICICI Bank share price gained as much as 1.32% to ₹944.80 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Private lender ICICI Bank reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the second quarter of FY24. The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹18,308 crore and net interest margin (NIM) rose to 4.53% in Q2FY24 from 4.31%, YoY.

Provisions during the quarter dropped to ₹583 crore from ₹1,645 crore a year ago, and from ₹1,292.4 crore in the previous quarter.

ICICI Bank’s September quarter result exceeded the expectations of market experts. However, the private lender continued to move forward in its growth trajectory predicted by market experts.

Here's what brokerages have to say about ICICI Bank Q2 results and ICICI Bank shares:

Nuvama Institutional Equities ICICI Bank reported a stellar set of Q2FY24 earnings. RoA in Q4FY23 was the highest in the least 15 years, it sustained with a marginal uptick in Q2FY24. NIM compression was along expected lines, resulting in an in line NII and PPOP. However, PAT exceeded our estimate due to lower-than-expected credit cost, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Advances/deposits exceeded our estimate by 1%/1.5%. Asset quality improved significantly on account of lower slippages, healthy recoveries & upgrades and slightly higher write-off, said the brokerage as it believes ICICI Bank will sustain its strong performance on most parameters.

It reaffirmed its 'tactical BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,195 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services ICICI Bank reported yet another quarter of strong performance, with 22% YoY growth in core profitability. However, margins contracted 25 bps QoQ.

ICICI Bank reported another steady quarter, driven by healthy NII and controlled provisions underpinned by robust asset quality. The steady mix of a high-yielding unsecured portfolio and continued traction in BB, SME and secured retail is enabling broad-based growth, which helps to retain business diversification, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

NIMs declined 25bp QoQ and the management expects the moderation to continue over the coming quarters. Asset quality remains steady as reflecting in improvements in GNPA/NNPA ratios, while credit costs continue to undershoot.

The brokerage raised its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates by 3% and 4% and expects ICICI Bank to deliver FY25 RoA and RoE of 2.3% and 18.3%. It reiterated ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹1,120 per share.

Phillip Capital ICICI Bank reported a marginal miss in core operating profit compared to our expectation. More than expected decline in NIM owing to rise in cost fund, resulted into a flattish NII growth. Bank however maintains its NIM guidance of ~4.5% which is similar to FY23 level. Except for NIM disappointment, other parameters remain intact whether opex, growth or asset quality, Phillip Capital said.

The brokerage firm believes large private banks present in this space have a relatively better customer profile and strong balance sheet to overcome any headwinds in the space going ahead. With a strong balance sheet and capital position, the bank is geared to capitalise growth opportunities in the system.

It expects continued improvement in the return on risk weighted asset for the bank and is the highest in the industry. It also expects earnings growth of 15.4% and 13.6% in FY24 and FY25 translating into RoA of 2%.

The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target of ₹1,140 per share.

Dolat Capital ICICI Bank stands out for its superior liability mix, strong digital capabilities, & improved core PPoP metrics, as per Dolat Capital. The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹1,200 per share.

Key risks for the bank going ahead would be lower than expected growth metrics, higher than expected opex, and pressure on margins.

Antique Stock Broking ICICI Bank continues to consistently deliver strong performance with superior RoA, strong asset quality, and balance sheet. While core revenue is expected to moderate and low credit cost is expected to normalize, strong buffers created would help protect/ smoothen earnings, even if the macroeconomic environment turns adverse, said Antique Stock Broking.

It expects RoA of 2.3% and 2% and RoE of 18% and 16% over FY24 and FY26 and maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised SoTP-based target price of ₹1,225 per share.

At 9:30 am, ICICI Bank shares were trading 0.88% higher at ₹940.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

