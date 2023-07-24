Its net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from ₹13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The net interest margin (NIM) came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.

