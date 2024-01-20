ICICI Bank share price in focus ahead of Q3 results today. Do you own?
ICICI Bank Q3 results today are expected to show solid loan book growth and robust retail franchises, although experts anticipate further compression in NIMs during the October to December 2023 quarter
Stock market today: After hitting below ₹1,000 apiece levels during the recent selloff in the Indian stock market, ICICI Bank share price regained the psychological ₹1,000 level during morning deals on Saturday. While regaining this, ICICI Bank's market cap also came above ₹7 lakh crore. ICICI Bank share price today opened upside at ₹1,005.95 per share level on the NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,007.90 per share within a few minutes of the opening bell.
