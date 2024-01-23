ICICI Bank share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high after Q3 results; should you buy?
ICICI Bank saw the healthy credit growth enduring in Q3 too, but interest reversal on KCC loans and rising funding cost led to a 10 bps QoQ and 22 bps YoY margin normalization to 4.4%.
ICICI Bank share price gained over 5% in early trade on Tuesday after the private sector lender reported Q3 results in-line with street estimates. ICICI Bank shares gained 5.86% to a 52-week high of ₹1,067.40 apiece on the BSE.
