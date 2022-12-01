ICICI Bank share price rises 40% in 5 months. Is more steam left?5 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:47 AM IST
- ICICI Bank share price has surged from ₹675 to ₹950 apiece levels in last five months
ICICI Bank share price has been in uptrend after ushering in the financial year 2022-23. The banking major has surged from around ₹675 to ₹950 apiece levels in last 5 months, logging to the tune of 40 per cent rise in this short time horizon. In fact, the stock is still giving upside movement hitting life-time high in last four successive trade sessions (from Friday last week to Wednesday this week).