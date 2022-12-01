ICICI Bank share price rises 40% in 5 months. Is more steam left?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel ICICI Bank share price, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst, Equity- Fundamental at SMC Global Securities said, "The bank delivered strong all round performance. The advances grew by 23% on YoY led by 25% growth in retail loan and 43% growth in business banking. The deposits grew by 12%. During the quarter, the NIM improved to 4.31% as compared to 4% last year and 4.1% in first quarter of current fiscal. The asset quality improved further during the quarter with net NPA ratio declining to 0.61% from 0.70% end June 2022 and 0.99% end September 2021. Moreover, The bank is focusing on growing the core operating profit in a risk calibrated manner instead of loan growth. The bank aims to improve share of profitable market opportunities by making delivery to the customer more seamless and frictionless through digitization and process improvements." SMC expert went on to add that ICICI Bank stock looks good for long term perspective.

