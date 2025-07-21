ICICI Bank share price rises over 2% after Q1 results 2025. Buy or sell?

ICICI Bank share price rallied over 2% on Monday after the private sector lender reported its Q1 results. ICICI Bank share price surged as much as 2.48% to ₹1,462.00 apiece on the BSE.

The second largest private sector lender in India, ICICI Bank reported a net profit of ₹12,768.21 crore in the fiscal first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026, registering a growth of 15.5% from ₹11,059 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q1FY26 increased 10.6% to ₹21,634.46 crore from ₹19,553 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Asset quality of the bank during the June quarter remained stable sequentially. Gross NPA ratio was flat at 1.67%, while the Net NPA ratio rose to 0.41% from 0.39%, QoQ.

Total deposits increased by 12.8% YoY to ₹16,08,517 crore, while total advances rose to ₹13.64 lakh crore, as of June 30, 2025.

Should you buy or sell ICICI Bank shares after Q1 results 2025? Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies said that ICICI Bank’s Q1 profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher core NII and non-core lines.

“Moderation in loan growth to 12% YoY is tad disappointing, buy it is encouraging to note that management expects growth to improve aided by pick-up for the sector and its own initiatives. Asset quality continues to hold up well; deposit growth of 13% and CASA growth of 14% were healthy,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage firm tweaked its earnings estimates by -1% due to the near-term impact of recent rate cuts on NIMs, and expects the bank to deliver 11% CAGR in profit over FY25-28 with ROE of 17% in FY26. ICICI Bank stays among Jefferies’ top picks in the sector.

It has a ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank shares and raised the target price of ₹1,760 apiece from ₹1,710 earlier. It also increased ICICI Bank ADR price target to $40 from $39 earlier.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), ICICI Bank reported another strong performance in the challenging environment, driven by healthy NIMs, other income, contained opex and in-line provisions.

“The continued improvement in asset mix limited NIM compression, though the bank indicated further pressure on margins in Q2 as repricing happens fully. The bank’s investment in technology has resulted in consistent productivity gains and steady improvement in cost ratios. Asset quality remains under control, while the bank continues to carry a contingency provisioning buffer of ₹131 billion (1.0% of loans),” MOFSL said.

The brokerage maintains its earnings estimates and expects FY27E RoA and RoE of 2.3% and 17.3%. ICICI Bank remains its ‘preferred Buy’ in the sector. MOFSL also raised ICICI Bank share price target to ₹1,670 apiece, based on 2.7x FY27E ABV.

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that even with a lower share of wholesale, ICICI Bank has seen a faster repricing of liabilities versus peers including HDFC Bank, highlighting its excellent liability strategy.

It reiterated a ‘Buy’ call on ICICI Bank shares led by strong PPOP and asset quality, and raised ICICI Bank share price target to ₹1,670 apiece, based on 3.2x BV FY26E, from ₹1,630 earlier. With a beat on core earnings, Nuvama expects ICICI Bank stock to re-rate further.

ICICI Bank Share Price Performance ICICI Bank share price has risen 2% over the past month and 22% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 14%, while it is up 17% over the past one year. Over a two-year period, ICICI Bank share price has appreciated 47%, and has delivered a robust multibagger return of 285% over the last five years.

At 9:55 AM, ICICI Bank share price was trading 2.31% higher at ₹1,459.50 apiece on the BSE.