ICICI Bank share price surges after Q4 earnings. Good time to buy?

ICICI share price has given sharp upside move in early deals after the private lender reported around 59 per cent rise in standalone net profit in Q4FY22. ICICI share price today opened at its Friday close price levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹762.20 apiece levels, logging around 2 per cent rise from its Friday close.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}