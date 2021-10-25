Another brokerage Emkay said “even amid higher opex and no Covid provision reversal, ICICI once again reported a beat on PAT at ₹5500 crore- up 30% yoy on strong core profitability (up 23% yoy). This was driven by strong credit growth at 17% yoy (vs. HDFCB’s 15%), historically high NIMs at 4% (10bps short of HDFCB), strong fees and dividend, and better asset-quality outcomes." ICICI Bank remains one its top picks for the banking sector with target price of ₹962.