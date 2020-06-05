Subscribe
ICICI Bank share price up 1.81% at 09:39 today
Shares of ICICI Bank were up +1.81% at 09:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

ICICI Bank share price up 1.81% at 09:39 today

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.98% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, HDFCBANK rose 1.89%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.1%.

At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 1.84% to 354.25, after opening at 349.90. ICICI Bank shares had closed at 347.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 348.10 to 354.25 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of 552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of 285.70 to 372.95 while in the last week, between 332.45 to 372.95. 2.00 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of 19188.68 crore and profits of 1221.36 crore.

