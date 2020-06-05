ICICI Bank share price up 1.81% at 09:39 today

ICICI Bank share price up 1.81% at 09:39 today1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.98% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of ICICI Bank were up +1.81% at 09:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded +1.81% higher at ₹354.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,29,128.78 crore.
The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, HDFCBANK rose 1.89%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.1%.
At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 1.84% to ₹354.25, after opening at ₹349.90. ICICI Bank shares had closed at ₹347.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹348.10 to ₹354.25 on BSE.
On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹285.70 to ₹372.95 while in the last week, between ₹332.45 to ₹372.95. 2.00 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹19188.68 crore and profits of ₹1221.36 crore.
