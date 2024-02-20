ICICI Bank share price up 14% since November; what should investors do? Experts weigh in
ICICI Bank share price has been on an upward trend since November, gaining about 14 per cent. Fundamental views suggest a positive outlook with a focus on higher-yielding assets.
ICICI Bank share price has witnessed decent traction in the recent past. On a monthly scale, the stock has been on an upward march since November last year, overall gaining about 14 per cent. However, the stock has slightly underperformed the equity benchmark Nifty 50 which has jumped nearly 16 per cent since November.
