Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ICICI BANK LTD. share price up 2.11% at 14:37 today

Shares of ICICI Bank were up +2.11% at 14:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded +2.11% higher at 346.15, giving it a market capitalization of 2,24,126.14 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, HDFCBANK rose 1.83%, and BANKBARODA fell 0.82%.

At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 2.63% to 347.90, after opening at 337.10. ICICI Bank shares had closed at 339.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 332.45 to 347.90 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of 552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of 285.70 to 361.40 while in the last week, between 295.05 to 348.00. 13.84 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of 19188.68 crore and profits of 1221.36 crore.

