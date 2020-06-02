Shares of ICICI Bank were up +2.11% at 14:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded +2.11% higher at ₹346.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,24,126.14 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, HDFCBANK rose 1.83%, and BANKBARODA fell 0.82%.

At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 2.63% to ₹347.90, after opening at ₹337.10. ICICI Bank shares had closed at ₹339.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹332.45 to ₹347.90 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹285.70 to ₹361.40 while in the last week, between ₹295.05 to ₹348.00. 13.84 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹19188.68 crore and profits of ₹1221.36 crore.

