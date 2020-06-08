Shares of ICICI Bank were up +2.88% at 10:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded +2.88% higher at ₹367.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,37,999.96 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.49% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.56%, HDFCBANK rose 1.05%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.04%.

At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 4.65% to ₹373.85, after opening at ₹365.10. ICICI Bank shares had closed at ₹357.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹365.10 to ₹373.85 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹285.70 to ₹373.85 while in the last week, between ₹332.45 to ₹373.85. 5.57 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹19188.68 crore and profits of ₹1221.36 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via