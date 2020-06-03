Shares of ICICI Bank were up +3.69% at 10:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ICICI Bank shares traded +3.69% higher at ₹361.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,33,969.25 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, HDFCBANK rose 2.11%, and BANKBARODA rose 3.21%.

At day's high, ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 5.04% to ₹366.05, after opening at ₹356.30. ICICI Bank shares had closed at ₹348.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹356.30 to ₹366.05 on BSE.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹552.4 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹269.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, ICICI Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹285.70 to ₹366.05 while in the last week, between ₹320.00 to ₹366.05. 6.17 Lakh shares of ICICI Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, ICICI Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹19188.68 crore and profits of ₹1221.36 crore.

