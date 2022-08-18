ICICI Bank shares at record high. Brokerages remain bullish, give 4-digit target price2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- ICICI Bank are up 13% in a month, trading at record high level
Listen to this article
ICICI Bank shares have been trading at record high levels of ₹885 and brokerages see more upside as they remain bullish on the bank stock post the release of its annual report. ICICI Bank's annual report reaffirms the view that the bank is progressing well in its endeavor to strengthen its Balance Sheet, with a strong focus on the Retail franchise, say analysts.