“Having successfully ramped up SME & unsecured retail loans and improving asset quality, the bank has buffers to invest in deeper markets where it lagged peers - branches up 11% in 4yrs vs. ~30% for Axis & HDFCB. Deposit franchise & ALM are strong & RWA/asset fell to 63%. We see healthy growth & ROE. We expect ICICI Bank to deliver 17% CAGR in profit over FY22-25 and ROE of 16%. Valuations look attractive even in the context of global banks," the brokerage said while maintaining Buy rating on ICICI Bank shares with a target price of ₹1,100 apiece.