Shares of ICICI Bank surged over 1% to at ₹811 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the lender's standalone net profit rose 25% to ₹6,194 crore in the December quarter from ₹4,940 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 23% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹12,236 crore in the Q3 of FY22.

“ICICI Bank reported a strong quarter propelled by impressive core PPoP performance and controlled provisions underpinned by robust asset quality. The steady mix of high-yielding portfolio (Retail/Business Banking) and a low-cost liability franchise is fueling steady NII growth," said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

The bank is seeing a strong recovery in business trends across key segments such as Retail, SME, and Business Banking. Fresh slippages have ebbed leading to continued moderation in credit cost, while PCR remains the best in the industry at around 80%.

It has maintained its Buy rating on ICICI Bank with target price of ₹1,100, implying around 37% potential upside as the bank remains its top stock pick in the sector.

Another brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher believes that bank’s growth momentum will continue in 4Q as well given lower slippages, asset quality metrics have held up well with strong recovery/upgrades, and strong franchise strength that is reflected via solid growth both in liabilities & assets with much better managed risk. It has maintained its conviction at ‘Buy’ with revised target price of ₹906 (from ₹819).

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

