ICICI Bank shares surge on strong Q3 results, Brokerages see huge upside

Another brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher believes that bank’s growth momentum will continue in 4Q as well given lower slippages, asset quality metrics have held up well with strong recovery/upgrades, and strong franchise strength that is reflected via solid growth both in liabilities & assets with much better managed risk. It has maintained its conviction at ‘Buy’ with revised target price of ₹906 (from ₹819).

