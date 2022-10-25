“ICICI Bank delivered a strong outperformance and the highest growth in NII among large banks, even on a high base. ICICI retains its position as the best-in-class performer for the eighth quarter, outperforming peers on every metric from core PPOP to treasury and buffer provisions. We reiterate ‘BUY/SO’ and top pick. We believe the bank can continue to deliver on loan growth and NIM expansion even on a high base. With eight consecutive quarters of best-in-class earnings, and NIM expansion likely to sustain," said Edelweiss while reiterating its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank shares with a target price of ₹1,115.