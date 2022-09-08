ICICI Bank shares hit record high after clarification on fund raise2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:52 PM IST
- ICICI Bank share price has surged today after private lender's clarification on ₹10,000 fund raise via infra bonds
ICICI Bank share price today hit a new life-time high of ₹900.80 apiece on NSE in early morning deals. ICICI Bank share price opened upside on Thursday morning session and went on to climb to its new record high. Incidentally, this has happened one day after the private lender clarified on news of ₹10,000 core fund raise through infra bonds in one or more tranches. In its reply to the exchanges, ICICI Bank Limited made it clear that it has the requisite annual board approvals which permits the issuance of bonds or securities. It also said that the information in this regard has been shared with the exchanges in its previous exchange filing.