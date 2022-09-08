ICICI Bank shares hit record high after clarification on fund raise

While clarifying on ₹10,000 crore fund raise through infra bonds, ICICI Bank told Indian stock market exchanges, "ICICI Bank issues bonds as a part of its normal business operations as a bank, to fund its lending activity. The Bank has the requisite annual board approvals which permits the issuance of bonds/ securities during the period of one year from the date of approval and had duly reported the same to the exchanges on the date of the meeting (copy attached for reference). The Bank may undertake issuances within the approved limit at any time based on market conditions. In this connection, the Bank also obtains credit ratings which are disclosed by the agencies as per normal procedure prescribed. Any issuance of bonds by the Bank is done via the Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP) provided by the exchanges whereby 2 days prior intimation is provided to investors for bidding in the bonds. Subsequently, on the date of allotment, an intimation to the exchanges is sent with the details of the issuance."