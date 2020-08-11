Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ICICI Bank shares jump 3% in early trade
Photo: Reuters

ICICI Bank shares jump 3% in early trade

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST PTI

The stock rises by 2.90% to 374.15 on the BSE. It jumps 2.95% to 374.30 on the NSE

NEW DELHI : Shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday gained 3% after the company set a floor price of 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to 15,000 crore.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday gained 3% after the company set a floor price of 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to 15,000 crore.

The stock rose by 2.90% to 374.15 on the BSE.

The stock rose by 2.90% to 374.15 on the BSE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It jumped 2.95% to 374.30 on the NSE.

The floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares is at a discount of over 3% to Monday's close of 363.60 on the BSE.

The bank's issuance committee, which met on Monday evening, decided to open the issue immediately and set the floor price of 351.36 per share, according to a regulatory filing by the lender.

The committee will meet again this Friday to determine the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue.

The bank will be joining a slew of lenders, including largest pure-play mortgage lender HDFC which raised 14,000 crore last week, and also others like Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, who have raised capital as the system braces for a loan impairment impact.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated