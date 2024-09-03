ICICI Bank has staged an amazing turnaround. Is it overvalued now?
Summary
- ICICI Bank's turnaround story has led to its stock trading at a premium compared to HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Despite its impressive growth in book value and net profit, questions remain about its future returns, given its high valuation
Once a fallen angel, ICICI Bank now trades at a premium to its peers, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On a standalone basis, it trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.4, while Kotak Bank and HDFC trade at 3.3 and 2.5, respectively. The turnaround at ICICI Bank is well-deserved, but does it deserve a premium valuation?