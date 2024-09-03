ICICI Bank has staged an amazing turnaround. Is it overvalued now?

Over the last five years, stock price returns were 23% CAGR. Two levers were driving these returns – book value per share (BVPS) growth and P/B re-rating. If we decompose this 23% return, we find that book value per share (BVPS) compounded at only 17.4%. So, the remaining around 7% over and above the BVPS growth came from P/B getting re-rated from 2.1 to 3.38. This “re-rating lever" is pretty much exhausted.