ICICI Bank remains a top stock pick after strong Q3 beat, brokerages see strong upside2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM IST
- ICICI Bank remains a top stock pick in the banking space, say analysts
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an over 34% jump in its net profit at ₹8,312 crore in December 2022 quarter on a consolidated basis, helped by an overall healthy performance. ICICI Bank shares rose more than a per cent to ₹883 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals.
