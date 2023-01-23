“ICICI bank reports another strong and steady financial performance, with NIM surprising positively. The improvement in unit level profitability driven by rising margin; lower acquisition / servicing cost and better credit behaviour have resulted in market share gain for the bank. We believe ICICIBC is best placed among peer banks given its strong digital capabilities to underwrite loan at accelerated pace. With strong balance sheet and capital position, the bank is geared to capitalise growth opportunity in the system," said PhillipCapital which has a target price of ₹1,110 on the stock.