ICICI Bank shares slump 7% on exposure to bankrupt Singapore oil trading company

NEW DELHI: Shares of ICICI Bank extended losses on Tuesday as investors exercised caution due to its exposure to Singapore-based oil trading company Hin Leon Trading Pte which has filed for bankruptcy protection. Shares of the private lender slumped 7.2% today, having declined 3.8% on Monday.

ICICI Bank had lent $100 million to the Singapore company of which $75 million was secured through inventories, a report by S&P Global Platts agency said. Billionaire oil trader Lim Oon Kuin, popularly known as OK Lim, who was managing director of Hin Leong Trading or HLT, outlined the reasons for his financial difficulties in a filing for protection from debtors under Section 211B of Singapore's Companies Act dated 17 April.

"While he has taken responsibility for the derivatives losses, what is also clear is the domino effect of an oil price crash on a business model that habitually stretches overextended credit lines and liquidity to its limits," said S&P Global Platts.

Hin Leong's inventory valuation fell 89% to $141 million as of 9 April from $1.277 billion as of 31 October, 2019. That's a loss of $1.136 billion under six months, but its inventory volume fell 77% to 608,745 mt from 2.61 million mt, during the same period, due to sale of collateralized inventory to meet company finances.

"What's interesting is that the value of its current inventory of 608,745 mt fell to $141 million from $323 million at the start of the year, a 56% drop purely due to the fall in prices of fuel oil, gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline," the report said.

According to S&P Global Platts, the embattled Singapore oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading's financial troubles confirm two key concerns about the ongoing turmoil in commodity markets -- commodity financing curbs and wider oil industry losses.

Note that banks are now pulling back from financing oil and gas trades after the oil price crash, with credit shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic percolating to the commodity business more widely than expected.

According to Reuters, the founder and director of Hin Leong Trading directed the firm to not disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

The affidavit signed by Lim, a Singaporean in his 70s, is part of the Friday's filing to the Singapore High Court by HLT and subsidiary Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, seeking a six-month moratorium on debts of $3.85 billion to 23 banks.

The filing cited the collapse in oil prices because of the pandemic, which has hammered demand, pushing up costs for HLT - one of Asia's largest oil traders.