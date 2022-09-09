ICICI Bank shares surge to hit record high for second straight session1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Shares of ICICI Bank hit fresh record high for the second straight session on the BSE at ₹911 apiece in Friday's trading session. The banking stock has been in upward trend in the last few days and is up about 35% in the last six months as compared to over 9% rise in benchmark Sensex.