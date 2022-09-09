ICICI Bank shares surge to hit record high for second straight session

Earlier this week, the lender clarified in an exchange filing on reports of plans to raising ₹10,000 crore via infra bonds in one or more tranches as the exchanges sought clarification for the same. "ICICI Bank issues bonds as a part of its normal business operations as a bank, to fund its lending activity. The Bank has the requisite annual board approvals which permits the issuance of bonds/ securities during the period of one year from the date of approval and had duly reported the same to the exchanges on the date of the meeting," the bank said.