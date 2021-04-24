ICICI Bank today reported a 261% jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹4,403 crore, as against ₹1,221 crore in the year-ago period.

Core operating profit grew by 17% year-on-year to ₹ 31,351 crore (US$ 4.3 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) Profit after tax grew by 104% year-on-year to ₹16,193 crore(US$ 2.2 billion) in FY2021 compared to ₹7,931 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2020 (FY2020).

The net interest margin was 3.84% in Q4-2021 compared to 3.67% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3-2021) and 3.87% in Q4-2020.

The Board at the above Meeting also recommended a dividend of~ 2/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of face value of ~ 2/- each, subject to requisite approvals.

Fund raising by way of issuances of debt securities including by way ofnon-convertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of~ 200.00 billion by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto USD 1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board.













