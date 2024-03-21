ICICI Bank stock check: Amidst PSU banks spotlight, why experts still prefer this private sector lender?
Despite the prevailing favoritism towards public sector banks, one private sector lender stands out as a top pick among experts: ICICI Bank. Let's take a look at the fundamental and technical outlook for the stock in the long term. Why is it still a good buy? Here's what experts say.
As the 2024 general elections approach, public sector banks have garnered significant attention, overshadowing demand in private sector banks. This shift in focus comes as no surprise, given the remarkable performance of PSU lenders compared to their private counterparts over the past year. Experts suggest that public sector banks are currently better positioned, offering a favorable risk-reward ratio in the prevailing market conditions.
