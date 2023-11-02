ICICI Bank stock check: Is now a good time to buy the private sector lender?
ICICI Bank: The private sector lender reported a 35.8 percent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the second quarter of FY24 versus ₹7,557.84 crore in the year-ago period.
Banks have been in focus lately after most lenders reported strong results for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24). Overall, banks have been performing well on the back of the expansion of loan portfolios, rise in margins, and improving asset quality. The same was the case with private sector lender ICICI Bank.
