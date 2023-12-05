ICICI Bank stock hits new record high; is there more rally ahead?
According to the latest data from BSE, ICICI Bank is currently ranked as the fourth most valued Indian listed firm. Taking the stock's all-time high of ₹1,013.85 into account, the bank's m-cap reached ₹7,08,062 crore.
Sustaining their strong upward momentum for the third consecutive trading session, shares of ICICI Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, gained 2.28% in today's trade, setting a new record high of ₹1,013.85 apiece. The stock's previous peak was recorded in July 2023 at ₹1,008.70.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started