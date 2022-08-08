Stocks in focus: ICICI Bank shares are going to trade ex-dividend today as the private lender has fixed 10th August 2022 record date for final dividend payment. In April 2022, board of directors of ICICI Bank had recommended a dividend payment of ₹5 per equity share, which was subject to requisite approvals. As 9th August 2022 will be stock market holiday, the banking stock would trade ex-dividend on Monday trade session.

Announcing about the dividend payment, ICICI Bank informed Indian stock market exchanges citing, "The Board at the above Meeting also recommended a dividend of ₹5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AG M) of the Bank."

Later on, ICICI Bank informed Indian exchanges about the record date for dividend payment citing, "August 10, 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the names of Members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM."

ICICI Bank shares: Current dividend yield

As ICICI Bank share price ended at ₹837 on NSE on Friday and the dividend announced by the private lender is ₹5 per share. Its current dividend yield stands at 0.60 per cent [( ₹5 / ₹837) x 100].

In last one month, ICICI Bank share price has given big upside movement as the stock has risen from around ₹751 to ₹837 apiece levels, logging near 10 per cent rise in this period. The banking stock is around 3.50 per cent away from its 52-week high of ₹867 apiece levels on NSE. 52-week low of ICICI Bank on NSE is around ₹642 per share.

ICICI Bank share price had ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹5,81,522 crore and its trade volume on Friday in early morning deals is around 4.50 lakh. Its current PE is 19.77 while is below to than the sector PE of 23.91.