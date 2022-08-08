ICICI Bank stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 09:24 AM IST
- ICICI Bank shares are one of the dividend paying stocks as it has announced dividend of ₹5 per equity share
Stocks in focus: ICICI Bank shares are going to trade ex-dividend today as the private lender has fixed 10th August 2022 record date for final dividend payment. In April 2022, board of directors of ICICI Bank had recommended a dividend payment of ₹5 per equity share, which was subject to requisite approvals. As 9th August 2022 will be stock market holiday, the banking stock would trade ex-dividend on Monday trade session.