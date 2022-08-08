ICICI Bank stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Announcing about the dividend payment, ICICI Bank informed Indian stock market exchanges citing, "The Board at the above Meeting also recommended a dividend of ₹5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AG M) of the Bank."